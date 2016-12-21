The Electoral College class of 2016
Rex Teter poses at his home in Pasadena, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Teter, 59, a music teacher and preacher, received about 35,000 emails and 200 letters urging him not to support Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|19 hr
|kevinpearland
|12
|Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives
|Fri
|red dawn
|5
|Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming?
|Fri
|red dawn
|8
|Bad gas at Murphy's USA on East Blvd @ Walmart (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Robert harrell
|36
|Hey Trump Chumps...Drone returned
|Thu
|Defiant1
|6
|Perry picked for Secretary of Energy!
|Thu
|Defiant1
|20
|It wasn't the Russians...
|Thu
|Big bad john
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC