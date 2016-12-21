Texas puts Donald Trump over the top in Electoral College
Daniel Brezenoff, who started a Change.org petition demanding electors support the popular vote winner, arrives at the Texas Capitol before delivering a box containing signatures to the office of the Texas Secretary of State in Austin, Texas on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Demonstrators are gathering outside the Texas Capitol in hopes of persuading more than three dozen Republican electors to cast their ballot for someone other than President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|League City / Webster / Nassau Bay / Friendswoo... (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|The Sterling Mansion is for sale again.
|21 hr
|red dawn
|2
|brains for sale
|21 hr
|red dawn
|1
|Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives
|Tue
|Defiant1
|10
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|Tue
|Defiant1
|4
|Merry Christmas
|Dec 25
|John
|3
|Job
|Dec 25
|Truth is might
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC