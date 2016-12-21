Pasadena voting rights case wraps up in federal court
Pasadena Councilmembers Ornaldo Ybarra and Pat Van Houte ask questions about a proposed road project at a pre-council meeting on Aug. 18. Pasadena Councilmembers Ornaldo Ybarra and Pat Van Houte ask questions about a proposed road project at a pre-council meeting on Aug. 18. Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell spoke before the gathering of FBCA students, celebrating the start to the construction of the private school's new two-story building in the upcoming weeks. To his right is FBCA's Head of School Freddie Cullins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing
|19 hr
|kevinpearland
|12
|Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives
|Fri
|red dawn
|5
|Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming?
|Fri
|red dawn
|8
|Bad gas at Murphy's USA on East Blvd @ Walmart (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Robert harrell
|36
|Hey Trump Chumps...Drone returned
|Thu
|Defiant1
|6
|Perry picked for Secretary of Energy!
|Thu
|Defiant1
|20
|It wasn't the Russians...
|Thu
|Big bad john
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC