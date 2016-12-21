Minuteman Press opens franchise in Pa...

Minuteman Press opens franchise in Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The store, at 4416 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, provides digital, print and design services for businesses and is one of more than 950 locations of the New York-based business across the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa and the U.K. Pasadena franchise owner Scott Bruno launched the business July 1. He said in an interview that he decided on a printing services firm while considering a career change from years as a corporate trainer to small businessman. Bruno wanted something that would allow him to capitalize on his graphic design experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing 19 hr kevinpearland 12
Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives Fri red dawn 5
Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming? Fri red dawn 8
Bad gas at Murphy's USA on East Blvd @ Walmart (Jun '10) Thu Robert harrell 36
Hey Trump Chumps...Drone returned Thu Defiant1 6
Perry picked for Secretary of Energy! Thu Defiant1 20
It wasn't the Russians... Thu Big bad john 7
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC