Minuteman Press opens franchise in Pasadena

The store, at 4416 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, provides digital, print and design services for businesses and is one of more than 950 locations of the New York-based business across the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa and the U.K. Pasadena franchise owner Scott Bruno launched the business July 1. He said in an interview that he decided on a printing services firm while considering a career change from years as a corporate trainer to small businessman. Bruno wanted something that would allow him to capitalize on his graphic design experience.

