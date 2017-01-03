Military helicopter goes down in water near Pasadena, Texas
The U.S. Coast Guard says an Apache helicopter has gone down near El Jardin in Pasadena, Texas. Pasadena police confirmed that the aircraft went into the water near a cruise line terminal.
