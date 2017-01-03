Military helicopter goes down in wate...

Military helicopter goes down in water near Pasadena, Texas

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The U.S. Coast Guard says an Apache helicopter has gone down near El Jardin in Pasadena, Texas. Pasadena police confirmed that the aircraft went into the water near a cruise line terminal.

