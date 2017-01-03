Military aircraft crashes into bay in Texas
The Pasadena, TX, Fire Department responded to reports of an Army Apache helicopter in the water at El Jardin Beach Wednesday, KHOU in Houston reported. Live video from the scene is showing police guarding debris on shore while a helicopter lowers rescuers into the water.
