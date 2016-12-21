Environmentalists plan to sue Pasadena refinery for Clean Air Act

A power failure and some CO2 emissions at the Pasadena Refining Systems Inc. in Pasadena caused a temporary shutdown of operations to the Washburn Tunnel, the Houston Ship Channel and a shelter-in-place for Galena Park. less A power failure and some CO2 emissions at the Pasadena Refining Systems Inc. in Pasadena caused a temporary shutdown of operations to the Washburn Tunnel, the Houston Ship Channel and a shelter-in-place for ... more Emergency responders were called to a fire that injured one Saturday at the Pasadena Refining System plant near the Houston Ship Channel.

