Environmentalists plan to sue Pasaden...

Environmentalists plan to sue Pasadena refinery for Clean Air Act

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Houston Chronicle

A power failure and some CO2 emissions at the Pasadena Refining Systems Inc. in Pasadena caused a temporary shutdown of operations to the Washburn Tunnel, the Houston Ship Channel and a shelter-in-place for Galena Park. less A power failure and some CO2 emissions at the Pasadena Refining Systems Inc. in Pasadena caused a temporary shutdown of operations to the Washburn Tunnel, the Houston Ship Channel and a shelter-in-place for ... more Emergency responders were called to a fire that injured one Saturday at the Pasadena Refining System plant near the Houston Ship Channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News League City / Webster / Nassau Bay / Friendswoo... (Mar '13) 6 hr USS LIBERTY 3
The Sterling Mansion is for sale again. 21 hr red dawn 2
brains for sale 21 hr red dawn 1
Hey Trump Chumps...He will outlaw contraceptives Tue Defiant1 10
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. Tue Defiant1 4
Merry Christmas Dec 25 John 3
Job Dec 25 Truth is might 28
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC