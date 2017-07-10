Whittier Collegea s 114-year-old Guil...

Whittier Collegea s 114-year-old Guilford Hall turned into affordable housing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Whittier Daily News

Guests and city officials tour and rededicate the local historic landmark, Guilford Hall, at Comstock Avenue and Penn Street in Whittier on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Guilford Hall, built in 1903, was moved from its second location at Whittier College to its current location at the Guilford Court complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt... 18 min spocko 358
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 1 hr allahu akbar 13
City Council Says They Get It THEY DONT 1 hr Smart Hopper LOL 36
Montebello Needs Dept Heads BUT City Manager Ne... 1 hr Finally Justice 15
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr MostPhartz 33,336
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mon Ace kings 212
News CHECKPOINTS: Torrance results. Carson, Redondo ... (Jul '10) Jul 8 Arrest Clinton 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC