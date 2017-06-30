The Latest: California man pleads not guilty to killing son

This May 17, 2017 photo shows a special bulletin wanted poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who had been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena, Calif., being displayed at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. Homicide detectives have found the body of the 5-year-old boy whose father is charged with his murder, authorities announced Saturday, July 1, 2017.

