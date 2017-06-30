Pasadena Boy's Father to Plead Not Gu...

Pasadena Boy's Father to Plead Not Guilty to Murder

Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in court Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities in Los Angeles say they believe Andressian killed his missing 5-year-old son to get back at his estranged wife during a bitter separation.

