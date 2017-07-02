Nirupama Rao, Matthew Landy

Nirupama Srinivasa Rao and Matthew Gordon Landy were married July 1 by Jnanamoorthy Bhat, a Hindu priest, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, Calif. The bride, 35, is an assistant professor of economics and public policy at N.Y.U. Next month, she is to join the faculty of the University of Michigan.

