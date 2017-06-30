NASA's Juno set to fly over Jupiter's great red spot
The biggest storm in the universe set for its close up: Juno set to fly over Jupiter's 10,000-mile-wide 'Great Red spot' storm that has been raging for 350 YEARS NASA is set to reveal the secrets of what could be the biggest storm in the uniform with its first up-close and personal view of Jupiter's 'Great Red spot'. The gas giant's iconic, 10,000-mile-wide storm has been monitored since 1830 and possibly existing for more than 350 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|YouPhartt
|33,255
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|16 hr
|Chuck
|75
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Geez Louise
|33
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|Sat
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|my experiences at premier healthcare services a...
|Jul 1
|fine
|5
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC