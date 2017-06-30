NASA's Juno set to fly over Jupiter's...

NASA's Juno set to fly over Jupiter's great red spot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The biggest storm in the universe set for its close up: Juno set to fly over Jupiter's 10,000-mile-wide 'Great Red spot' storm that has been raging for 350 YEARS NASA is set to reveal the secrets of what could be the biggest storm in the uniform with its first up-close and personal view of Jupiter's 'Great Red spot'. The gas giant's iconic, 10,000-mile-wide storm has been monitored since 1830 and possibly existing for more than 350 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr YouPhartt 33,255
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) 16 hr Chuck 75
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) Sun Geez Louise 33
News Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump... Sat Pope Benedictum 3
my experiences at premier healthcare services a... Jul 1 fine 5
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 03 at 9:50PM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC