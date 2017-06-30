Mosquito species that can carry Zika virus found in Pasadena

PASADENA >> Health officials in Pasadena said Monday the eggs of a species of mosquito that can carry diseases like the Zika virus, dengue and chikungunya were found in monitoring traps in the city. This is the first time eggs of the Aedes albopictus mosquito have been found in the city, according to the statement from Pasadena spokesman William Boyer.

