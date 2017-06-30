LAPD officially takes over patrols of Metro stations in time for July 4th weekend
LAPD Senior Lead Officers Camille Sosa and Andrew Cullen change cars on the Metro Red Line on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, as the Los Angeles Police Department prepares to take over patrols of the L.A. subway system from the Sheriff's Department beginning Saturday. The LAPD will patrol 24 hours a day with 143 shifts.
