Injured Olympian defies doctors to walk for his wedding
Jamie Nieto, a two-time Olympic high jumper who is recovering from a spinal cord injury he suffered 14 months ago after a mistimed backflip, looks in the mirror while getting his tuxedo fitted ahead of his July wedding, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. On good days, Nieto can shuffle 130 steps without a cane or walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If your brains were half the size of your mouth...
|3 hr
|Wonder Why
|4
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|3 hr
|davy
|99
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|ThePharters
|33,274
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Jul 2
|Geez Louise
|33
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|Jul 1
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|my experiences at premier healthcare services a...
|Jul 1
|fine
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC