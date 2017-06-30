How settling a lawsuit with PETA will change Arcadiaa s coyote management plan
ARCADIA >> The city settled a lawsuit brought by animal rights activists challenging Arcadia's plan to trap and kill coyotes . Arcadia will pay $15,000 to settle the suit, filed by PETA and resident Sarah Rosenberg, who contended the city council approved the contract without an environmental report mandated by the California Environmental Quality Act.
