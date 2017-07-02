Herea s where Americans are getting a raise this weekend
In San Francisco and Los Angeles, the increase is a step toward a minimum wage of $15 an hour - the "living wage" threshold that workers' rights activists have been lobbying for since 2012. The minimum wage goes up to $14 an hour in San Francisco on Saturday, on the way to $15 next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|OnePhartzs
|33,246
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Geez Louise
|33
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|Sat
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|my experiences at premier healthcare services a...
|Sat
|fine
|5
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Sat
|SeasideCuz
|74
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC