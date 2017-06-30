Gardening: a Hassa avocado patent did...

Gardening: a Hassa avocado patent didna t earn Rudolph Hass as much as he hoped

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

If there is a diversity of avocado trees planted in your neighborhood, you can plant a single tree and harvest a respectable crop of fruit. However, if yours is the only avocado tree on the block, and your space is limited - trees should be separated by at least 18 feet if planted individually - consider planting two trees in the same hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr I Phartss 33,244
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) 20 hr Geez Louise 33
News Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump... Sat Pope Benedictum 3
my experiences at premier healthcare services a... Sat fine 5
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Sat SeasideCuz 74
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,492 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC