From wonton nachos to boba tea in IV-drip bags, 626 Night Market...

Roshan Kannan, 15, center, of Arcadia, is surrounded by friends as he tosses a ring in hopes of winning a stuffed animal at the 626 Night Market in Arcadia. Roshan Kannan, 15, center, of Arcadia, is surrounded by friends as he tosses a ring in hopes of winning a stuffed animal at the 626 Night Market in Arcadia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.