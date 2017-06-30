Flag-waving Californians turn out for...

Flag-waving Californians turn out for July 4th parades

Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state. Hundreds lined the streets under bright sunshine Tuesday for seaside Santa Monica's annual celebration, which featured bands and classic cars.

