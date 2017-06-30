Fire at Pasadena community center bla...

Fire at Pasadena community center blamed on fireworks, labeled arson

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

PASADENA >> Police are seeking man and woman who tossed a firework into brush in front of the Villa Parke Community Center in Pasadena on Independence Day, scorching several hundred square feet of shrubbery, singing the building and causing a natural gas leak, officials said. The fire ignited just before 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the planters in front of the community center at 363 E. Villa Street , Pasadena police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt... 3 min Denizen_Kate 139
WOODLAND HILLS NEWS: Ventura Freeway 101 Fire a... 40 min The Newsroom 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Did phart 33,286
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 6 hr Ace kings 209
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Jul 3 Chuck 75
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) Jul 2 Geez Louise 33
News Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump... Jul 1 Pope Benedictum 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 06 at 2:52PM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC