Fire at Pasadena community center blamed on fireworks, labeled arson
PASADENA >> Police are seeking man and woman who tossed a firework into brush in front of the Villa Parke Community Center in Pasadena on Independence Day, scorching several hundred square feet of shrubbery, singing the building and causing a natural gas leak, officials said. The fire ignited just before 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the planters in front of the community center at 363 E. Villa Street , Pasadena police Lt.
