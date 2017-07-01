Earth's most powerful telescopes enhance NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Jupiter Flyby
Telescopes in Hawaii have obtained new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot, which will assist the first-ever close-up study of the Great Red Spot, planned for July 10th. On that date, NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly directly over the giant planet's most famous feature at an altitude of only about 5,600 miles .
