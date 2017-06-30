Driver leads CHP on chase through Azu...

Driver leads CHP on chase through Azusa, Pasadena, Los Angeles after asking for medical help

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

LOS ANGELES >> A driver called 911 seeking medical help, then led officers on a chase from the San Gabriel Valley to Los Angeles where he fled into his home. California Highway Patrol officers took the man into custody and are talking to him, according to CHP spokesman Officer Kevin Tao.

