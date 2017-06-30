Driver leads CHP on chase through Azusa, Pasadena, Los Angeles after asking for medical help
LOS ANGELES >> A driver called 911 seeking medical help, then led officers on a chase from the San Gabriel Valley to Los Angeles where he fled into his home. California Highway Patrol officers took the man into custody and are talking to him, according to CHP spokesman Officer Kevin Tao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Truth_hurts01
|33,291
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|2 hr
|Cat
|147
|Fireworks in Montebello (Jun '06)
|8 hr
|secret Asian man
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|20 hr
|Ace kings
|209
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Jul 2
|Geez Louise
|33
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC