Clergy pray for immigrants, call for protecting DACA at Walnut rally
San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:
Pasadena Presbyterian Church associate pastor Walter Contreras speaks in support of undocumented immigrants and DACA enrollees during the San Gabriel Valley Interfaith Prayer Vigil and Press Conference at St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic Parish Community church in Walnut, Calif. July 6, 2017.
Clergy pray for illegal aliens, call for protecting DACA at Walnut rally.
DACA is not a law. Texas is going to sue Trump in Sept for not killing DACA. DACA does not have long to live.
sure pray for them yet do not become a criminal by aiding abetting harboring or shielding .if these church leaders ever read the bible they would know it is wrong to break the law and makes them false teachers if they do not tell the illegals in their church and those leaders will have to answer for it.
DEPORT all wet back walking POS dreamers. Round them up in their homes, schools and churches. BEAT THEM if they so much as peep in protest.
I thought we had separation of church, and State. Let the Churches take charge of these criminals, and see what is in their coffers next Sunday. My mother in laws Church just wanted legal Hispanic people come to their church, and those good Catholic ladies put bottle caps in the collection baskets. Legal people should be allowed to attend no matter where they came from.
The "Interfaith" associations were formed about the same time Communists took over the Democrat Party leadership. They have undermined Christians ever since, promoting various degrees of secularism in our culture. The result has been a couple of generations of children, who don't even know what a Bible is and are being prepared as early as age five by these false preachers for molestation by homosexuals. If they are so extremely wrong about other tenets of the Christian Faith, no one should be surprised they would distort Christ's teachings and undermine their own neighbors.
It is sad what has become to become of the Democrat party. They really haven't been the party of the people since President Kennedy, and they got rid of him right away.
