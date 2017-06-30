California gives gig workers a break a " but just a little one
Angelo Henry describes himself as “unemployed,” but that isn't entirely right. Under California labor law, he's a self-starting freelancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|3 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|my experiences at premier healthcare services a...
|12 hr
|fine
|5
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|19 hr
|SeasideCuz
|74
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|I pharted
|33,229
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|JoJo
|32
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC