Armed man in downtown L.A. apartment building prompts...
A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment Monday, prompting evacuations of neighboring buildings in Little Tokyo, police said. Officers were called about 1:25 p.m. to a report of an armed man in a fourth-floor apartment in the 600 block of East 2nd Street, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department .
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Right phart
|33,253
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|7 hr
|Chuck
|75
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Geez Louise
|33
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|Sat
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|my experiences at premier healthcare services a...
|Jul 1
|fine
|5
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
