Armed man in downtown L.A. apartment building prompts...

A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment Monday, prompting evacuations of neighboring buildings in Little Tokyo, police said. Officers were called about 1:25 p.m. to a report of an armed man in a fourth-floor apartment in the 600 block of East 2nd Street, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department .

