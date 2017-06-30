All pet owners need to practice respo...

All pet owners need to practice responsible ownership a " herea s how

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A few weeks ago while dropping my son off at his elementary school, I found a black and white cat dodging cars in the parking lot. He was friendly and would run up to all of the kids waiting in the school line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt... 3 min FormerParatrooper 53
Be Classy, Not Trashy 24 min keeponsmilin 1
I HATE little dogs! 3 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
News Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP Announces Investig... (Apr '13) 6 hr Mark Gallagher 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr NicePhartt 33,263
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Mon Chuck 75
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) Jul 2 Geez Louise 33
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 5:08AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC