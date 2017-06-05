Why you should go to the Octavia Butler sci-fi conference at the Huntington
In the male-dominated world of sci-fi, author Octavia Butler brought out strong female characters and explored topics of gender and race, along with social and environmental issues with the age-old backdrops of diaspora and dystopia. If you have read Butler's books, you have probably been itching to know more about the late Pasadena author, her ideas and how she has influenced others.
