Why does light keep us awake and darkness make us sleepy?

16 hrs ago

Many of us have heard that going to sleep when it is dark outside is healthy, as light and darkness influence our circadian rhythm. But how exactly does light affect our sleep-wakefulness cycle? New research may have found part of the answer.

