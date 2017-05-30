Where to find Sherlock Holmes on the ...

Where to find Sherlock Holmes on the move in the Arboretum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Robert Paterno, as Darrin the Doctor, left, and Richard Large as Holmes, rehearse “Holmes, Sherlock and The Consulting Detective,” a Mystery Lit production at the Santa Anita Train Depot in Arcadia. Mystery Lit 2017 is an outdoor, moving, immersive theatre event staged in and around the historic Santa Anita Train Depot at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, the performance will run between June 2 and July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions 5 hr here we go 1
Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16) 8 hr Montebello Sinking 9
Maxine waters 8 hr Aldarine DeMaye J... 3
Hadjiiinian Hadjinian approved a controversial ... 11 hr truth squad 1
White Male Privilege 13 hr eyes on boobs 13
Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ... 13 hr lighterthanyou 2
Kathy Vara (Jan '10) 13 hr eyes on boobs 82
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC