Where to find Sherlock Holmes on the move in the Arboretum

Robert Paterno, as Darrin the Doctor, left, and Richard Large as Holmes, rehearse “Holmes, Sherlock and The Consulting Detective,” a Mystery Lit production at the Santa Anita Train Depot in Arcadia. Mystery Lit 2017 is an outdoor, moving, immersive theatre event staged in and around the historic Santa Anita Train Depot at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, the performance will run between June 2 and July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.