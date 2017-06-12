What will La Verne look like in the future?

In this September 2014 file photo, a commuter exits a Gold Line light rail train at the Sierra Madre Villa Station in Pasadena. La Verne will soon beginning the process of updating the city's general plan, a blue print for future development in the city, that will include planning for the arrival of the Gold Line and greater attention to active transportation such as bike riding and walking.

