Western Prelacy News - 6/16/17

June16, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY AT HOLY TRINITY CHURCH IN FRESNO - VERY REV. FR. DAJAD ASHEKIAN TO RECEIVE PECTORAL CROSS On Sunday, June 18, 2017, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at Holy Trinity Church in Fresno.

