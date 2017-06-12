Weekend: Happy Father's Day
Find free to-dos - Pasadena Chalk Festival, Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance, the beach - or take your pop out for a beverage or BBQ on Sunday, June 18. Happy Father's Day: How will you pay lavish attention upon your beloved pops? There are wonderful ways to do so around Southern California. Two of the regional biggies are again on the 2017 holiday weekend schedule, as is tradition, with the Pasadena Chalk Festival running on both June 17 and 18 and the Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance happening on June 18 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|bill
|20,937
|Montebello Council Benefits
|29 min
|Stop AAE
|6
|Johnny Depp
|5 hr
|BestRedVest
|2
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|5 hr
|BestRedVest
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|HePharts
|33,173
|Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting
|Thu
|Ss playground
|1
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC