Weekend: Happy Father's Day

Find free to-dos - Pasadena Chalk Festival, Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance, the beach - or take your pop out for a beverage or BBQ on Sunday, June 18. Happy Father's Day: How will you pay lavish attention upon your beloved pops? There are wonderful ways to do so around Southern California. Two of the regional biggies are again on the 2017 holiday weekend schedule, as is tradition, with the Pasadena Chalk Festival running on both June 17 and 18 and the Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance happening on June 18 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.