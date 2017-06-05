Watch Multicultural Communities For Mobility Second Bike-Share Video
Following on their earlier video profiling bike-share experiences and impressions , Multicultural Communities for Mobility has a new video exploring the benefits of, and barriers to, using Metro Bike Share. MCM writes: "we interviewed Connie [Law], a participant in our bike share trial focus group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|43 min
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|53 min
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|Montebello council gives housing developer thre...
|1 hr
|montebello 911
|1
|casula
|1 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|1
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|3 hr
|helms whacked
|50
|Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte...
|6 hr
|frez no like armpits
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|MyPhartz
|33,145
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC