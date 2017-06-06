U2 adds San Diego and more to The Joshua Tree tour
U2 performs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Legendary Irish rock band U2 announced additional U.S. stadium concert dates to The Joshua Tree Tour today, including a stop at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Sept.
