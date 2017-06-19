This is why all of those people have flowers on their heads at Arroyo Seco Weekend
Mud Baron snaps a photo of flowers on the heads of concertgoers at Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena on Saturday, June 24. You might have seen the image on Instagram -- the one of a friend or acquaintance wearing an ornate bouquet of flowers on their head while, curiously, not smiling. The 47-year-old teacher at Pasadena's John Muir High School incorporated the floral hair phenomenon into to his urban farm, Muir Ranch, about 3-4 years ago .
