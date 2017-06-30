The Midtown Men Bring Music from Jers...

The Midtown Men Bring Music from Jersey Boys and Beyond to the Arboretum

The Pasadena POPS continue their popular outdoor summer concert series with The Midtown Men singing Music from Jersey Boys and Beyond on Saturday, July 15 at the LA County Arboretum. They took Broadway by storm in one of the biggest hits of all time.

