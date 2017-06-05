The Latest: Stabbing suspect involved in 2005 family attack
This undated photo provided by the Colton Police Department shows Nicole Darrington Clark, 43. Clark is a fugitive, being sought by authorities who say a 6-month-old girl was slain and her sister and mother were critically wounded in a stabbing they suspect was carried out by Clark, the little girls' grandmother, in an attack Monday morning, June 5, 2017, in the family's Colton, Calif., home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|33,144
|missing armo kid
|3 hr
|jonads
|7
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|3 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|8 hr
|Juan
|3,262
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|9 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|4
|Report tax fraud and get a reward.....
|10 hr
|JLG
|2
|Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC