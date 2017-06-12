The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, a redevelopment project slated for 2019 Opening

Auberge Resorts Collection , owner and operator of award-winning boutique luxury resorts, residences and clubs, has been selected to manage the Commodore Perry Estate , a small luxury hotel to be developed on the historic "Commodore" Perry Estate in Central Austin. The property is being developed by an ownership team led by Austin-based developers Clark Lyda, The Marchbanks Company and Austin Pfiester.

