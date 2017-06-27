Suspects in Pasadena armed robbery charged with string of other incidents
Authorities have filed several counts of armed robbery against three suspects originally arrested for robbery in Pasadena of a doughnut shop in May. Malik Arthur was charged with 13 counts of armed robbery and Thomas Rollins was charged with seven counts of armed robbery this month by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is currently in custody on a detained petition as the DA's office reviews the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|41 min
|Koreatown
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|42 min
|MustPhartzs
|33,208
|Hadjinian abuses use of Fire services
|1 hr
|No More 5K Jack
|9
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|2 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Sun
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC