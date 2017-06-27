Suspects in Pasadena armed robbery charged with string of other incidents

Authorities have filed several counts of armed robbery against three suspects originally arrested for robbery in Pasadena of a doughnut shop in May. Malik Arthur was charged with 13 counts of armed robbery and Thomas Rollins was charged with seven counts of armed robbery this month by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is currently in custody on a detained petition as the DA's office reviews the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.