Suspect in Pasadena hit-and-run arrested after showing up at police station

PASADENA >> Officers arrested a hit-and-run suspect when he showed up at the police station to report his sport utility vehicle missing. The Jeep Grand Cherokee had been abandoned after its driver ran over a 64-year-old Pasadena man walking on a sidewalk Sunday.

