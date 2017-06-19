Sunshine and coffee keep this busy Sierra Madre 108-year-old woman happy

Clarinet player Zoe Ware shows Sophie Hules, who is turning a 108 on Wednesday, her bearskin hat as the Regimental Band of the Honourable Artillery Company treat residents and guests of The British Home in California to a performance on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Sierra Madre. The Honourable Artillery Company, the oldest regiment in the British Army, is on a California tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.