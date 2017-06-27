Success of Gravity-Wave Satellite Paves Way for 3-Craft Mission
LISA Pathfinder - shown before being encapsulated into a rocket for launch - allowed scientists to test technology for detecting gravitational waves. Credit: ESAManuel Pedoussaut, 2015 Europe's gravitational-wave hunters are celebrating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hadjinian abuses use of Fire services
|6 hr
|happy hopper
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|ThePhartce
|33,196
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Sun
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC