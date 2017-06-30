South Pasadena man charged with killing son brought back to California
LONG BEACH >> Detectives on Friday brought back from Las Vegas a South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son. The sheriff's plane carrying 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. arrived at the Long Beach Airport Friday afternoon.
