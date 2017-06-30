South Pasadena man charged with killi...

South Pasadena man charged with killing son brought back to California

Read more: The Daily Breeze

Sheriff's investigators and deputies escort Aramazd Andressian Sr. as he arrives at Long Beach Airport from Las Vegas on Friday June 30, 2017 to face court proceedings after he was charged with the murder of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. LONG BEACH >> Detectives on Friday brought back from Las Vegas a South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son. The sheriff's plane carrying 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. arrived at the Long Beach Airport Friday afternoon.

