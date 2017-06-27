South Pasadena man accused of killing...

South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son won't fight extradition from Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A South Pasadena man charged with killing his 5-year-old son appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday and waived his right to fight extradition and attempted to joke with a judge about his return to California, news footage showed. Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was arrested in Las Vegas last week, appeared shackled in a courtroom packed with reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr You phartsz 33,204
Johnny Depp 3 hr BestRedVest 5
Hadjinian abuses use of Fire services 11 hr happy hopper 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... Sun L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC