South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son won't fight extradition from Nevada

A South Pasadena man charged with killing his 5-year-old son appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday and waived his right to fight extradition and attempted to joke with a judge about his return to California, news footage showed. Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was arrested in Las Vegas last week, appeared shackled in a courtroom packed with reporters.

