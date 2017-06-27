South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son won't fight extradition from Nevada
A South Pasadena man charged with killing his 5-year-old son appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday and waived his right to fight extradition and attempted to joke with a judge about his return to California, news footage showed. Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was arrested in Las Vegas last week, appeared shackled in a courtroom packed with reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|You phartsz
|33,204
|Johnny Depp
|3 hr
|BestRedVest
|5
|Hadjinian abuses use of Fire services
|11 hr
|happy hopper
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Sun
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC