Some much is happening at UCLA's Chicano Studies Research Center

So many wonderful things are happening at, or in conjunction with, the CSRC. Here are but a few items that may be of interest: After four years of extensive research and planning, the CSRC-organized exhibition Home - So Different, So Appealing , featuring artworks by U.S. Latino and Latin American contemporary artists on the subject of home, will open to the public on June 11 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Bloga.