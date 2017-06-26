Sheriffa s detective says father of missing South Pasadena boy spent...
In this photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, homicide detectives arrest Aramazd Andressian Sr. on suspicion of his son's murder in Las Vegas Friday, June 23, 2017. Sheriff's officials and the Los Angeles County district attorney said Monday that they had evidence to believe the father of the 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who went missing more than two months ago planned to kill his son amid a tumultuous divorce from his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Will phartts
|33,192
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|1 hr
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|2 hr
|actorvet
|1
|missing armo kid
|5 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|14
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|19 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|Jun 23
|Richard hollien
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC