Shea s a librarian for kids who could...

Shea s a librarian for kids who could use some curation: Larry Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

If books are forever being written off, they've got nothing on librarians. And for such a weird reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Tuzee 14 min MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown 22 min MARC BROWN 1
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 2 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 41
KABC 7 Dallas Raines 2 hr ABC 7 DALLAS RAINES 1
Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions 10 hr here we go 1
Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16) 12 hr Montebello Sinking 9
Maxine waters 12 hr Aldarine DeMaye J... 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC