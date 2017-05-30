Shea s a librarian for kids who could use some curation: Larry Wilson
If books are forever being written off, they've got nothing on librarians. And for such a weird reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Tuzee
|14 min
|MICHELLE TUZEE
|1
|Marc Brown
|22 min
|MARC BROWN
|1
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|2 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|41
|KABC 7 Dallas Raines
|2 hr
|ABC 7 DALLAS RAINES
|1
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|10 hr
|here we go
|1
|Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Montebello Sinking
|9
|Maxine waters
|12 hr
|Aldarine DeMaye J...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC