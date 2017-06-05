Search for missing South Pasadena boy returns to Lake Cachuma

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Christopher Bergner, center, stands by a poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles May. 17, as Los Angeles sheriff's officials make a public plea for information about his whereabouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.